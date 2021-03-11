Rhumbline Advisers Sells 46,426 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $34,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 551.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

