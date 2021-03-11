Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 36,015 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $36,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

