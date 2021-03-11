Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Hologic worth $37,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

