Reviewing Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transocean and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.09 billion 0.79 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -2.72 Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.02

Valaris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -17.85% -4.55% -2.24% Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transocean and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 4 11 1 0 1.81 Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Transocean currently has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential downside of 46.15%. Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 40.89%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Transocean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Transocean shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Transocean has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Transocean beats Valaris on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated oil companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent oil companies. The company is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

