Reviewing KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KDDI and Raiffeisen Bank International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $48.18 billion 1.54 $5.89 billion $1.27 12.69 Raiffeisen Bank International $5.85 billion 1.22 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 12.78% 13.56% 6.91% Raiffeisen Bank International 12.36% 7.16% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KDDI and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Raiffeisen Bank International 1 3 3 0 2.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KDDI has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KDDI beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others. It also provides non-telecommunications services, such as the au WALLET Market product sales services through au shops; energy services under the au Denki brand; and education services under the AEON brand. The Life Design Services segment offers online and offline value-added non-telecommunications services; subscription services, such as thedigital content of au Smart Pass/au Smart Pass Premium; commerce services under the au Wowman brand; and other services, as well as insurance and other services in the financing business. The Business Services segment offers mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as networks, applications, and cloud services to a range ofcorporate customers, which comprise small and other corporations. It also provides various services in the IoT sector. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT Solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and researchand development of technologies. KDDI Corporation has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and NTT DOCOMO, INC. for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services; execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services. In addition, the company provides trade finance, working capital finance, export finance, real estate finance, commodity and structured trade finance, project finance, and supply chain finance products, as well as credit and preload cards. Further, it offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit; documentary collection products; hedging services; factoring services; and loan syndication services, as well as fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for both corporate and institutional customers. Additionally, the company arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. It has 2,040 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

