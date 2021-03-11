Reviewing Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and The Westaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $39.66 billion 0.61 $2.11 billion $0.94 11.57 The Westaim $9.17 million 33.30 $8.52 million N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than The Westaim.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.99% 6.74% 2.63% The Westaim -97.82% -8.56% -7.45%

Dividends

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Westaim pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and The Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1 2 7 0 2.60 The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Westaim has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 94.58%. Given The Westaim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Westaim is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats The Westaim on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products that are used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine and cell therapy. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 86 hospitals, approximately 125 outpatient clinics, and 8 prevention centers. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a strategic partnership with Humacyte Inc. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

