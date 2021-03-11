REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. REV Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

