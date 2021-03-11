REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

REVG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 2.67.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

