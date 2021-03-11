Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.18

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 36406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 118,098 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,428,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
