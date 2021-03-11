Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.18

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 36406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 118,098 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,428,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

