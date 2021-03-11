Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.95

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 58576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,866,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

