Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.95

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 58576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.
In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,866,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
