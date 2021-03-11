Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $6,827,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $691,174.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,765,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,226.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,401,323 shares of company stock worth $8,404,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 0.71. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

