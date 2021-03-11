Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
In related news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $6,827,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $691,174.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,765,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,226.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,401,323 shares of company stock worth $8,404,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
