Research Analysts Set Expectations for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

