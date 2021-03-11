Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

K stock opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Insiders sold 804,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,934,496 in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

