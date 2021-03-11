Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canfor Pulp Products (CFX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE: CFX):

3/3/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

3/1/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

2/26/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

2/26/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

2/9/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Shares of TSE CFX traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$9.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,628. The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.64 million and a P/E ratio of -27.87. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

