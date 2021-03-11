Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SGS SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SGS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

