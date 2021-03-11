Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Glaukos Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

