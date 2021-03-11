Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $23,053,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.