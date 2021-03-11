Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bally’s stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.93 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

