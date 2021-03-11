Request (REQ) Achieves Market Cap of $94.59 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $94.59 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00052185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00727924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038888 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

