Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.50 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Request has a market capitalization of $100.76 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

