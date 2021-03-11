Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $19,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

