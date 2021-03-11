Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

