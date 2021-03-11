Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.
Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
