Rentberry Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $411,381.32 and approximately $645.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 48.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00705969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00066444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

