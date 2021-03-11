Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.