Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Shares of REGI opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

