Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.17 ($44.90).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €40.84 ($48.05) on Monday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.62.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.