Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 679,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $51,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 668.51 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.