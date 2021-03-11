Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 390,519 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390,519 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.30% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $52,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,212. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $984.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

