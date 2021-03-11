Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $54.55 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $54,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Game Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.