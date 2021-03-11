Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.