Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPUF opened at $16.20 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Recipe Unlimited Company Profile

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

