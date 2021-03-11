Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPUF opened at $16.20 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.20.
Recipe Unlimited Company Profile
