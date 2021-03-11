Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI):

3/1/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $67.00.

1/25/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,647. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,903,895 shares of company stock worth $257,943,238 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,305.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 63.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

