Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

3/4/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $90.00.

2/22/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

2/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,726,600 shares of company stock valued at $288,816,774. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

