Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS: HESAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/22/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/16/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/26/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.