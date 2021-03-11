RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of RE/MAX worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 32.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 342.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $503,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

RMAX stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $730.97 million, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. Research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

