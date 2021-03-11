RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Tenneco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,764,500 shares of company stock worth $76,113,469. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEN opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.