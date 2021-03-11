RBF Capital LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

