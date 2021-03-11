Razor Network (RAZOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.81 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $28.42 million and $1.81 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00505793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00522627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00076675 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

