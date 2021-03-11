Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,266,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,011. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

