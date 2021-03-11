Raymond James Trims Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price to $180.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.33.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51. Quidel has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 463.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

