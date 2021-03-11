Raymond James Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$28.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOU. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (up previously from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.27.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,751,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,022,461.60. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

