Raymond James Increases STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $36.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.27.

STOR stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 749.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 51.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

