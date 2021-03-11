Raymond James Increases Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $12.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.25 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLLGF. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

MLLGF opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

