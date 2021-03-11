Raymond James Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to $13.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.75 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

