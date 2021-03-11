Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Gap Down to $2.81

Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.47. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,098,900 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

About Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.