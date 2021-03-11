Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.72. 8,078,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,549,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $1,892,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Range Resources by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

