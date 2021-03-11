Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.41. Range Resources reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 237,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,071,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,400. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.