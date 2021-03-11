Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

METC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $196.56 million, a PE ratio of 92.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

