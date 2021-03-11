Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.