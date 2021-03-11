R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 297.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.